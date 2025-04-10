Can ChatGPT be redpilled on the COVID vaccine?
Today, ChatGPT invited me to redpill it on the COVID vaccine. I have my doubts this can be successfully done. Has anyone done it?
Executive summary
For the first time ever, ChatGPT offered to help me redpill the world on the COVID vaccine.
I pointed out that everywhere I’ve got data on, the CFR goes up by a small amount (or remains steady) in a population after the vaccines are introduced. So US nursing homes, Santa Clara County long term care facilities (which had a dramatic rise, and in the Czech Republic (thanks to the record-level data).
When I pointed this out to ChatGPT, I got this surprising response:
Has anyone successfully redpilled ChatGPT on anything?
I've tricked it and had it respond to this question in the negative: If you were human, would you take this medication?
I gave Chat the Pfizer Post Marketing data, cleansed of vaccine etc and replaced with medication. It said there were serious issues.
No it only repeats the official narrative it’s incapable of intelligence since it can not take what it’s been told and look for evidence outside of what it’s been told. This is the fatal flaw to all AI programs. Being able to have access to a massive database and find obscure information quickly is not a sign of intelligence.