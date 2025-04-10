Executive summary

For the first time ever, ChatGPT offered to help me redpill the world on the COVID vaccine.

I pointed out that everywhere I’ve got data on, the CFR goes up by a small amount (or remains steady) in a population after the vaccines are introduced. So US nursing homes, Santa Clara County long term care facilities (which had a dramatic rise, and in the Czech Republic (thanks to the record-level data).

When I pointed this out to ChatGPT, I got this surprising response:

Has anyone successfully redpilled ChatGPT on anything?

Share