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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
21h

Democide - death by gov't. A worldwide genocide, while I appreciate the new study, I don't need anymore evidence that the vaxx/bioweapon was meant to depopulate the world. All vaccines are toxic, most especially the experimental mRNA injection. God, help us to continue to take right action & expose the corrupted propaganda lies. Thank you SK for your outstanding work in contributing to the wellbeing of humanity ...

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Lori's avatar
Lori
21h

Interestingly, the Novavax jab that had 22.8 SAEs per 1000 doses, the highest on the chart in that column, shows the main shareholders of that company are Vanguard, Blackrock and State Street. Need I say more.

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