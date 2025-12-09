Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana Sauder's avatar
Dana Sauder
9h

I remember NZ was nazi- crazy about vaxing their citizens. So was Israel. And China!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
9h

"Barry Young's criminal trial continues..." — No good deed shall go unpunished!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture