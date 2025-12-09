Please support Barry Young by either showing up in person on Dec 11 or reposting this article to reach as many people as possible in New Zealand

Barry Young, who leaked anonymized New Zealand health data showing the COVID vaccines were killing people, goes on trial on Dec 11, 2025 in the Wellington District Court at 9am. Please come there and support him!!! This is a pre-trial hearing (judge alone).

Barry Young faces charges under section 249 of the Crimes Act 1961 for dishonestly accessing or using a computer system (specifically, for leaking COVID-19 vaccination data). He faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison for his “crime” of warning the public about the serious dangers of the COVID vaccine.

He basically made public health data public without violating anyone’s privacy. For that, they want to imprison him for 7 years, even though no one was harmed.

This is because making public health data public can only lead to better health outcomes because if you don’t do that, nobody can analyze the data to learn the truth.

It’s criminal to actually expose public health data to the public. It has to remain secret to protect the vaccine makers and no analysis should ever be done by the public health officials. We are all expected to trust the science and it is forbidden to actually verify that the science was done right.

My interview with Barry about the trial

Here is an interview I just did with Barry and Liz Gunn about the trial. It’s not on YouTube because I’ve been told that anything including my name is a violation of YouTube Community Guidelines.

Here is a link to an X post that you can re-post and spread the word. Please repost even if you are not in New Zealand so we can reach as many people in New Zealand as possible.

The Scragg memo

Here a link to my article about the 19-page memo written by New Zealand University of Auckland Professor Robert Scragg which avoids using the publicly available gold standard record level data and instead uses highly confounded ecological data and modelling in order to assert that the COVID vaccines are safe. This is the recommended technique when the underlying data doesn’t support your claims: defer to lower quality evidence that matches the narrative you want to deliver and provide excuses like “the data was more than 1M rows” as to the reason you didn’t use the “gold standard” data. This is how professionals such as Scragg do it.

