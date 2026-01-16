I just sent the following proposal to the CEO of the American Academy of Pediatrics inviting AAP to jointly fund independent analysis of existing public record-level vaccine data using transparent methods.

Subject: Proposal for Joint Independent Analysis of Vaccine Safety Using Public Record-Level Data

Cc: Mary Holland, Del Bigtree

Hi Mark,

We haven’t met. I’m a journalist and data analyst who has published more than 1,800 articles focused on vaccine safety and public health outcomes.

I recently spoke with Mary Holland (CEO, Children’s Health Defense) about constructive ways to reduce polarization and improve public trust in vaccine safety communication. One idea from that discussion struck me as both practical and impactful, and I wanted to share it with you directly.

There now exists large, publicly available, government record-level datasets that allow objective evaluation of mortality and health outcomes associated with vaccination status. These data can be independently analyzed using transparent methods and pre-registered protocols.

I would like to propose a jointly funded research initiative in which organizations representing multiple perspectives — for example AAP, AMA, CHD, ICAN, and others — support four independent academic or research teams to analyze the same datasets and publish their findings.

Key features of the proposal would include:

Jointly designed study specifications and transparency standards

Independent analysis by multiple teams

Public release of data, code, and methods

Publication regardless of outcome

This approach would allow the data to speak for itself and would directly support AAP’s stated commitment to evidence-based medicine and public trust in science.

Would you be open to discussing this concept further? I believe cooperative, transparent analysis of official government data is the fastest path to resolving ongoing public uncertainty around vaccine safety and effectiveness.

I can be reached directly at 650-xxxxxx if you’d like to talk.

Best regards,

steve

