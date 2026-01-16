An Open Proposal to the CEO of the American Academy of Pediatrics
A call for joint, independent analysis of public government data to resolve vaccine safety questions transparently.
I just sent the following proposal to the CEO of the American Academy of Pediatrics inviting AAP to jointly fund independent analysis of existing public record-level vaccine data using transparent methods.
Subject: Proposal for Joint Independent Analysis of Vaccine Safety Using Public Record-Level Data
Cc: Mary Holland, Del Bigtree
Hi Mark,
We haven’t met. I’m a journalist and data analyst who has published more than 1,800 articles focused on vaccine safety and public health outcomes.
I recently spoke with Mary Holland (CEO, Children’s Health Defense) about constructive ways to reduce polarization and improve public trust in vaccine safety communication. One idea from that discussion struck me as both practical and impactful, and I wanted to share it with you directly.
There now exists large, publicly available, government record-level datasets that allow objective evaluation of mortality and health outcomes associated with vaccination status. These data can be independently analyzed using transparent methods and pre-registered protocols.
I would like to propose a jointly funded research initiative in which organizations representing multiple perspectives — for example AAP, AMA, CHD, ICAN, and others — support four independent academic or research teams to analyze the same datasets and publish their findings.
Key features of the proposal would include:
Jointly designed study specifications and transparency standards
Independent analysis by multiple teams
Public release of data, code, and methods
Publication regardless of outcome
This approach would allow the data to speak for itself and would directly support AAP’s stated commitment to evidence-based medicine and public trust in science.
Would you be open to discussing this concept further? I believe cooperative, transparent analysis of official government data is the fastest path to resolving ongoing public uncertainty around vaccine safety and effectiveness.
I can be reached directly at 650-xxxxxx if you’d like to talk.
Best regards,
steve
I find it odd that the associations aren't making the offer that I just made to them to us.
If they want to fight misinformation, this is the first thing they'd do... just like Del Bigtree did with Henry Ford Health Systems. And you can see the institutions clamoring to replicate THAT study!
Diplomatic and respectful, but you are threatening the AAP's cash cow. Money has a way of carrying the day in the medical community.