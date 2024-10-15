Executive summary

Misinformation costs lives. This will not be resolved through intimidation or censorship. It must be resolved through civil scientific dialog. Unfortunately, not a single health authority, anywhere in the world, is willing to engage in such a discussion. But I keep trying.

I’ll be making a pitch tomorrow (Wednesday Oct 16 at 2pm) at the start of the Health and Hospital Committee/Federal Affairs public meeting in Santa Clara at 70 West Hedding Street at 2pm. Public comments are at the START of the meeting so be prompt and it won’t take long.

Please join me and speak for 30 seconds in support of my efforts to resolve this important problem.

Introduction

When you type in “misinformation superspreader” into Google, I’m not just the top hit anymore… I’m the first 3 top hits! How cool is that? Finally, I found something I’m good at ;).

I clicked the second link and I see they just reposted the MIT Tech Review article.

So I thought I’d leave a comment.

As you can see, they got my comment. Now, do you think they will approve it???

What causes a superspreader?

I clicked on the “what causes a superspreader?” Google link and expected to see something about people who have a conscience who can’t turn their back when they see evidence of scientific corruption causing massive harm to their fellow citizens.

Instead, the explanation I got was this:

Summary

We all want to stop vaccine misinformation. It costs lives.

There's only ONE thing we don't agree on: and that is who is spreading it.

Censorship will never resolve this.

That's been tried and it doesn't work. You resolve scientific differences through civil dialog, not through intimidation or by forcibly silencing those you disagree with.

This is an open invitation to all the world’s health authorities to have a recorded public debate about their COVID mitigation policies, all of which we believe are counter productive and not supported by science.

I'll invite all my colleagues so the world will finally have closure on who is telling the truth.

Working together, we could save countless lives.

