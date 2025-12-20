An impressive new film: COVID Collateral
I recently watched a new movie, COVID Collateral. It provides tremendous insight as to how world governments screwed it up big time.
I highly recommend this new film. Click the image below to watch.
It has interviews with thought leaders such as Jay Bhattacharya, Scott Atlas, and Paul Thacker that provide great insight as to how government leaders threw pandemic preparedness procedures to the curb and acted on intuition instead of science in their response. People who disagreed were silenced. Business were ruined and lives were lost due to the inept response. The economic destruction was enormous and unwarranted.
This was one of the biggest mistakes of our lifetime.
This is one of the best movies I’ve seen all year that reviews what happened.
Mistake? What mistake--it was a masterfully successful operation by the security deepstate. Even if it perhaps did not fully realize it's goals in total for devastation. The death and injuries and the wealth transfer accomplished were impressive indeed. I'm surely leaving some "accomplishments' out here.
To me it was all planned lockstep every fn U.N. nations complied...they knew damn well
what was happening.....THE DEPOPULATION AGENDA!!