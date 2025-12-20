I highly recommend this new film. Click the image below to watch.

It has interviews with thought leaders such as Jay Bhattacharya, Scott Atlas, and Paul Thacker that provide great insight as to how government leaders threw pandemic preparedness procedures to the curb and acted on intuition instead of science in their response. People who disagreed were silenced. Business were ruined and lives were lost due to the inept response. The economic destruction was enormous and unwarranted.

This was one of the biggest mistakes of our lifetime.

This is one of the best movies I’ve seen all year that reviews what happened.

Share