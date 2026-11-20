Executive summary
Building on the testimony heard at the Allison Inquiry hearings, two Alberta townhalls this month will give Canadians injured by Covid-19 vaccines an opportunity to be heard.
The Allison Inquiry Grande Prairie townhall took place yesterday.
MP Michael Cooper’s St. Albert townhall November 20 starts today at 4pm PT.
Doors open at 5:30 pm local time:
St. Albert Inn and Suites, Kingswood Room
156 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert, AB
The slow trickle of truth is coming to light each year. Pretty pathetic how little the mainstream media gives two flying figs about actual reporting of the B.S. pandemic psyop.
I congratulate the attempt to provide the public the gross misconduct by politicians and…AND the medical community. One group…the “politicians” I expect such malfeasance but the second group…medical providers and their leaders…such gross malpractice. Providers who knew their ethics were being destroyed stayed quiet…forced by their supposed “medical leader groups.” Shameful ! These groups are STILL in place !…to do it again and these same healthcare providers will again stay quiet no doubt. Patient-physician bond has been broken…Never trust these groups again…and with the recent blue wave we WiLL see another bio-scam before the 2028 elections in the US.