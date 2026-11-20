Executive summary

Building on the testimony heard at the Allison Inquiry hearings, two Alberta townhalls this month will give Canadians injured by Covid-19 vaccines an opportunity to be heard.

The Allison Inquiry Grande Prairie townhall took place yesterday.

MP Michael Cooper’s St. Albert townhall November 20 starts today at 4pm PT.

Doors open at 5:30 pm local time:

St. Albert Inn and Suites, Kingswood Room

156 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert, AB