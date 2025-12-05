ACIP votes 8 to 3 to end the universal recommendation for giving Hep B shots at birth to babies of mothers who test negative
This is great progress. But you have to serious wonder about the 3 people who voted No. The data clearly shows these shots KILL babies.
Great news. ACIP voted 8 to 3 to end the universal HepB vaccine recommendation for infants under two months.
The CDC director still has to approve the recommendation.
CNN, as usual, is only giving airtime to those opposing the ACIP decision. That is not how unbiased media is supposed to operate.
The chart below shows you VERY clearly that the HepB vaccine is unsafe. A safe vaccine would have death reports with the same height over time; you wouldn’t have a massive peak at 1 week after the shot. That is a kill effect. Compare week 1 with week 4. Do they look the same to you?
Watch the vote
Here is the actual vote and the reasoning (which is not evidence based) for the 3 members who voted to keep the recommendations as is:
Summary
Progress!
8 of the 11 ACIP members believe in science and data. The other 3 are stuck in the past.
I watched the whole process on livestream.
I was somewhat surprised that only those 3 voted "no", but it was clear that they were partisans for vaccines.
Aaron Siri's presentation this afternoon was excellent, and was met with vitriol from the Drs. "No".
Largely ignored in this discussion are the thousands of infants who spike a fever due to the Hep B shot. Most lay persons are unaware of the implications of such a fever in the first 48 hours of life. Standard of care is an inpatient sepsis workup, which includes a spinal tap, blood and urine cultures, and prophylactic powerful antibiotics. So a needless shot exposes a child and family to the additional trauma of hospitalization and drugs that in themselves have adverse events. The ACIP members who voted no are uninformed, heartless vaccine demagogs.