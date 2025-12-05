Great news. ACIP voted 8 to 3 to end the universal HepB vaccine recommendation for infants under two months.

The CDC director still has to approve the recommendation.

CNN, as usual, is only giving airtime to those opposing the ACIP decision. That is not how unbiased media is supposed to operate.

The chart below shows you VERY clearly that the HepB vaccine is unsafe. A safe vaccine would have death reports with the same height over time; you wouldn’t have a massive peak at 1 week after the shot. That is a kill effect. Compare week 1 with week 4. Do they look the same to you?

Watch the vote

Here is the actual vote and the reasoning (which is not evidence based) for the 3 members who voted to keep the recommendations as is:

Summary

Progress!



8 of the 11 ACIP members believe in science and data. The other 3 are stuck in the past.

Share