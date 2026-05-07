Executive summary

Charts can be very misleading if you don’t know the context.

Here are two examples below.

Can you spot the fraud?

The famous KFF chart

Consider the chart from this KFF article: COVID-19 Deaths Among Older Adults During the Delta Surge Were Higher in States with Lower Vaccination Rates

I independently replicated the result:

It looks like the COVID deaths are lower the more vaccinated the state is, doesn’t it?

So I guess I have to admit I was wrong, right?

Not so fast!

Do you see the “trick”?

What would happen if we plotted the deaths per 100K in these states in 2020 before the vaccine rolled out using the exact same x coordinate for the state (i.e., their “future” vaccination rate)? Can you guess what that might look like?

Yup. Looks the same. The vaccine worked before it was even rolled out!

I reached out to KFF and asked them to make note of that in their article, but all my emails were ignored.

The Financial Times graph

Similar to KFF. This time based on countries. See? We should all get vaccinated. It used excess deaths rather than COVID deaths. Hmmm… that’s a little sketchy, don’t you think?

So what happens if we use COVID mortality rates and do it for all countries. I wonder what we’d find? And let’s do it BEFORE rollout vs. AFTER rollout and see if it wasn’t pre-existing!

Here’s the post-vaccine slope. What a BIG surprise! The slope goes the opposite way when we include all the countries.

After vaccine rollout. If the shots worked, we should see a triangle like clustering where the dots on the right have lower y values.

So now, let’s look at how we were doing a year before the vaccines rolled out, keeping the x position of each country so we can see what the pre-existing trendline was.

The line is a big of a distraction because the data is so noisy. If the shots worked, we’d be seeing a triangle type of clustering effect, e.g., pushing down on the dots on the rightmost part of the graph. We just don’t see it above

COVID mortality rate vs. future vaccine intensity in 209 countries before vaccine rollout

You aren’t alone. AI doesn’t see it either.

Summary

I presented two examples of how you can easily fool people with simple charts that look dispositive.

Both charts show that if the vaccine worked, it’s pretty hard to see it.

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