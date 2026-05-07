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Teri Anglim's avatar
Teri Anglim
18h

Thank YOU......very helpful.

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Lori's avatar
Lori
18hEdited

You are the stats and charts King of the Universe Steve. Indeed, thanks for the lessons!

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