Executive summary

Professor Eyal Shahar used statistics to prove, using Pfizer’s own data, that the COVID vaccines were nowhere near 95% effective against infection.

Very innovative approach and totally legit.

Basically, if the vaccine reduces symptoms, not infections, the Pfizer will not detect it.

AI summary here. It’s pretty detailed, so not for the casual reader But it’s quite an innovative approach.

Pfizer claimed ~95% “vaccine efficacy” based on symptomatic, PCR-confirmed cases in vaccinated versus placebo groups.

But that number assumes:

All infections were detected equally in both arms. Symptomatic infections were correctly ascertained. The vaccine prevented infection, not merely symptoms.

Those assumptions are now very well known to be false.

He introduces two empirically supported premises:

The vaccine does not prevent infection, only symptoms in infected individuals.

This is consistent with later real-world data showing breakthrough infections common even among the fully vaccinated. The asymptomatic:symptomatic infection ratio is roughly known — about one-third to one-half of infections are asymptomatic.

Armed with these, he explores what happens when we combine:

Pfizer’s data on asymptomatic infections (via anti-N antibody testing), and

The reported risk ratios (RR) from published tables.

Summary

He’s likely right about 2 things:

No journal will publish this because it’s against the narrative. The Pfizer vaccine likely had no impact whatsoever on infections.

For further confirmation, see this article showing essentially the same thing that the benefit was a mirage.

Share