RobertJ
7h

Dear Steve, I just want to express my deepest gratitude for everything you’ve done and continue to do. Your courage, integrity, and relentless pursuit of truth have meant more to people like me than you can imagine. When I first came across your work — your early analyses, your technical clarity, and your refusal to bow to pressure — it not only opened my eyes; it may very well have saved my life. Your ability to stand firm while others caved to fear or corruption is something I’ll always admire. Few people had the knowledge, independence, and moral fortitude to confront the establishment narrative with such precision and fearlessness. You have given so many of us hope that truth can still prevail, even in an age of censorship and deceit.

I also want to say how deeply sorry I am for the loss of Michael. His honesty and willingness to speak openly about what he endured after the injection was an act of tremendous bravery. His story touched me profoundly — a reminder of both the human cost of these policies and the importance of voices like yours that fight to make sure those stories are not buried.

Please know that your work has reached people more deeply than you might realize. You’re not just analyzing data — you’re restoring faith that integrity still exists.

With gratitude and respect.

Ausar
7h

"The VACCINE was not brought in for COVID. COVID was brought in for the VACCINE. Once you realize that, everything else makes sense."

~Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

