A message from Michael (4th anniversary)
On the fourth anniversary of Michael Granata's death from the COVID vaccine, he'd like to let you all know it wasn't safe; it killed him.
Remember the 1966 Dionne Warwick hit, “A message to Michael”? The song is about Michael who has left Kentucky to New Orleans in pursuit of fame and fortune. The narrator wants Michael to know he is still loved and missed.
Four years ago, I wrote a Substack post about the real story of Gilroy, CA resident Michael Granata’s death caused by the COVID shot (just one Moderna shot). He was only 56. I entitled it “A message from Michael.”
Before he died, Michael wanted everyone to know what killed him. This was his message. This was a courageous act that so few people do.
The hospital asked the family and the local media not to publicize his death because it would create vaccine hesitancy.
In honor of the fourth anniversary of his death, please see my original post A message from Michael and help spread the message Michael wrote in his obituary (there is a link to the full obituary in the article).
Thank you.
Dear Steve, I just want to express my deepest gratitude for everything you’ve done and continue to do. Your courage, integrity, and relentless pursuit of truth have meant more to people like me than you can imagine. When I first came across your work — your early analyses, your technical clarity, and your refusal to bow to pressure — it not only opened my eyes; it may very well have saved my life. Your ability to stand firm while others caved to fear or corruption is something I’ll always admire. Few people had the knowledge, independence, and moral fortitude to confront the establishment narrative with such precision and fearlessness. You have given so many of us hope that truth can still prevail, even in an age of censorship and deceit.
I also want to say how deeply sorry I am for the loss of Michael. His honesty and willingness to speak openly about what he endured after the injection was an act of tremendous bravery. His story touched me profoundly — a reminder of both the human cost of these policies and the importance of voices like yours that fight to make sure those stories are not buried.
Please know that your work has reached people more deeply than you might realize. You’re not just analyzing data — you’re restoring faith that integrity still exists.
With gratitude and respect.
"The VACCINE was not brought in for COVID. COVID was brought in for the VACCINE. Once you realize that, everything else makes sense."
~Dr. Reiner Fuellmich