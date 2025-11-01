Remember the 1966 Dionne Warwick hit, “A message to Michael”? The song is about Michael who has left Kentucky to New Orleans in pursuit of fame and fortune. The narrator wants Michael to know he is still loved and missed.

Four years ago, I wrote a Substack post about the real story of Gilroy, CA resident Michael Granata’s death caused by the COVID shot (just one Moderna shot). He was only 56. I entitled it “A message from Michael.”



Before he died, Michael wanted everyone to know what killed him. This was his message. This was a courageous act that so few people do.

The hospital asked the family and the local media not to publicize his death because it would create vaccine hesitancy.

In honor of the fourth anniversary of his death, please see my original post A message from Michael and help spread the message Michael wrote in his obituary (there is a link to the full obituary in the article).

Thank you.

