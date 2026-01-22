Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Priscilla Schwartz
5h

I met a woman whose beautiful 20 year old daughter simply could not cope. The daughter killed herself in 2021, leaving behind a sister, her parents and other family members. As people shouted NEW NORMAL - I could see there was NOTHING NORMAL about this lockdown. It was ANTI HUMAN and it simply could not last forever. Humanity cannot live like that. I do hope all the people that swallowed the non stop brainwashing felt SAFE. That SAFE feeling came at a mighty price for many.

Joe Meccia
4h

If you look at the poster of 15 DAYS, right under the title you will see the word 'real' italicized. I think that is a clue as to what really happened! We live in a sensationalized world and people are sucked into the drama. The perpe-'traitors' (sic) know human nature and they knew what they were doing. It was a giant experiment on the 'toying' of the psyche of the 'primitive' part of the human race! You can fool some of the people all the time, and you can fool all of the people some of the time, BUT... you can't fool all of the people all of the time!

